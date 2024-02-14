Bitcoin price over $52,000 — trading data

MOSCOW, February 14. /TASS/. The price of Bitcoin gained 6.43% during the trading session on Wednesday and reached $52,052, according to CoinDesk portal trading data.

The cryptocurrency price was above $51,000 last time on December 3, 2021.

The Bitcoin rate was $51,558 later on, having added 6.11%.

Bitcoin is a cryptocurrency invented in 2008 by an unknown person or group of people using the name Satoshi Nakamoto. It is a decentralized digital currency without a central bank or single administrator that can be sent from user to user on the peer-to-peer bitcoin network without intermediaries.