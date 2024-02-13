Alternatives to adidas Running app begin to appear in Russia — sport official

MOSCOW, February 13. /TASS/. Alternatives to the adidas Running app have begun to appear in Russia, but for now people can use other similar running apps, head of the Moscow Marathon Dmitry Tarasov told TASS.

"I think that even those who have used this application have the opportunity to use other applications. There are many international and Russian alternatives," Tarasov said.

"Adidas is not the only company that has created a mobile application for jogging, this niche is developing. People are jogging and will continue to do that, but it’s just a shame that they (Adidas -TASS) are leaving [Russia], because people used it, they had accounts, statistics, of course, this is not a good thing. Alternatives to this application are appearing in Russia, companies that are entering the market and trying to make similar apps are contacting us," he added.

On February 13, adidas Running app users received a notification indicating that the app would be discontinued in Russia. User accounts will be deleted at the end of March.

"We have the VK company that makes its own applications that count the number of steps, number of workouts. Sber came up with something similar, there are some others. But I’m just not up to speed on this topic, I train with a coach, I use a Garmin watch and track my workouts with it. We must give credit to the market as it responds to calls taking into account the general situation. Russian programmers who combine their hobby with jogging are looking for ways to create substitutes in Russia for the largest players on the market. For now, I haven’t seen anything global and noticeable, but these are tentative steps, this is where it all starts," Tarasov added.

The company Adidas announced the suspension of its operations in Russia on March 9, 2022. The chain's retail stores closed on March 14.