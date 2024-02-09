Permit for Yamal LNG to sell LNG to Gazprom’s ex-subsidiary renewed until 2040

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. The Russian government renewed the authorization for supplies of liquefied natural gas from the Yamal LNG project to Sefe Marketing & Trading Singapore (former Gazprom Marketing & Trading Singapore) until 2040.

Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed the relevant decree on February 9. The authorization was limited by December 31, 2024 earlier.

In 2015, Yamal LNG signed a long-term contract for supply of 2.9 mln metric tons of liquefied natural gas to Gazprom Marketing & Trading Singapore. The effective period of the agreement is over twenty years. LNG was planned for deliveries to markets of the Asia-Pacific Region.