Tajikistan proposes opening special lab to speed up agricultural exports to Russia

DUSHANBE, February 9. /TASS/. Tajikistan proposes to open a laboratory accredited by the Russian agricultural watchdog (Rosselkhoznadzor) in the republic to speed up its agricultural exports and adapt them to the requirements of Russia, the Tajikistan Export Agency reported.

"[The Russian side] discussed the proposals of the Export Agency regarding the development of e-commerce as an important channel for increasing trade turnover <...> as well as opening a laboratory accredited by the Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance (Rosselkhoznadzor) on the territory of the republic. This is aimed at increasing exports to Russia, simplification of customs procedures for import into this country and will contribute to the compliance of domestic products with the requirements of the importing country," the statement says.

The agency noted that the proposal was put forward during a meeting of the Russian-Tajik intergovernmental commission in December 2023.

In total, according to the agency, Tajikistan exported about $17 million worth of fruits and vegetables to Russia in 2023. In terms of agricultural exports, Russia became the second largest market for Tajikistan, while Kazakhstan was the leader accounting for exports worth $22.4 mln million. Belarus ranked third having received vegetables and fruits worth $1.3 million from Tajikistan.

During his official visit to Moscow last November President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon noted that the republic is ready to increase exports of agricultural products to Russia.