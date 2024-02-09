Miratorg expert revenues reach $440.1 mln in 2023 — chief executive

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. Export revenues of Miratorg climbed to 40 bln rubles ($440.1 mln) in 2023, President of the Russian agricultural holding Viktor Linnik said at the plenary session of the Agriculture Day at the Russia Expo forum.

"We are the top exporter of meat from Russia," Linnik said. "Forty countries of presence. We set the record last year, with 40 bln rubles in revenues. We are working with Southeast Asia and countries of the Persian Gulf. Our meat is popular; [it] has high quality and competitive price," the chief executive said.

The company has hundreds of modern livestock breeding units, a wide range of products, and continues proactive investments in agriculture, Linnik added.

