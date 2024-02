MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. The Russian ruble strengthened against the US dollar and euro on the Moscow Exchange after US Journalist Tucker Carlson published his interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to trading data.

As of 07:03 Moscow time, the dollar declined by 0.39%, to 90.5 rubles, while the euro lost 0.56%, to 97.36. The yuan traded at 12.545 rubles (-0,09%).