Up to 1,8 tons of oil can leak into Baltic Sea due to incident at Lithuanian oil terminal

VILNIUS, February 8. /TASS/. At least 1.8 tons of oil could leak into the Baltic Sea as a result of an incident that occurred at the Orlen Lietuva oil terminal in the Lithuanian village of Butinge on Wednesday, head of the Department of Nature Protection under the Ministry of Environment of Lithuania, Vidmantas Tilvikas, said.

"The scale of the incident is much greater than what Orlen Lietuva stated. At least 1.8 tons of oil could leak into the sea," he said on national radio LRT.

On Thursday, the company reported that about 300 kg of oil spilled due to a technical incident.

The oil spill, according to the department, reached 9 km in length and 2 km in width. According to the department, the pollution has reached the territorial waters of Latvia.

As Orlen Lietuva explained, the cause of the accident was the disconnection of hoses during loading of the tanker.