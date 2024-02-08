Russian stock indices mixed as trading on Moscow exchange closes on Thursday

MOSCOW, February 8. /TASS/. The Russian stock indices showed mixed dynamics on Thursday.

At the end of the day, the MOEX index fell by 0.45% to 3,241.81 points, the dollar-denominated RTS index went up by 0.02% to 1,124.94 points.

The yuan-to-ruble exchange rate decreased by 0.11% to 12.54 rubles, the dollar-to-ruble rate fell by 0.36% to 90.91 rubles, the euro-to-ruble rate went down by 0.14% to 97.85 rubles.

"After the MOEX index reached 3,266 points, the dynamics turned around, a moderate correction took place in blue chips. Volatility of Yandex shares was observed on corporate news," said investment strategist at BCS World of Investments Alexander Bakhtin.

The external background was neutral, the expert noted.

"Deflation is intensifying in China, the dynamics of consumer prices decreased by 0.8% year-on-year in January. This is the lowest figure since the fall of 2009. Brent oil reached $80 per barrel, the ruble remained relatively weak," Bakhtin said.

The growth leaders at the end of the session were Unipro shares (+4.33%), PIK securities (+1.71%), Polymetal shares (+1.52%), Sistema shares (+1.03 %), Magnit securities (+0.63%), preferred shares of Bashneft (+0.55%).

The decline leaders were in TCS Group receipts (-3.13%), Mechel preferred shares (-2.39%), Moscow Exchange securities (-2.37%), MMK shares (-1.89%), shares of Seligdar (-1.86%), securities of Bank St. Petersburg (-0.79%).

On Friday, February 9, the January consumer price index (CPI) for Germany will be released. Norilsk Nickel will publish financial results under IFRS for 2023, Sberbank will release results under Russian accounting standards for January 2024. In the American market, PepsiCo will present quarterly financial results.

As the BCS World of Investments company noted, the approaching weekend, intensification of sanctions news background and a local shortage of drivers may lead to low purchasing activity at tomorrow's trading.

BCS World of Investments expects that the MOEX index on February 9 will be 3,175-3,275 points, while the dollar-to-ruble rate will be 90-92 rubles.

Freedom Finance Global believes that tomorrow the MOEX index will again remain in the range of 3,200-3,300 points, the dollar-to-ruble rate will be in the range of 90-92 rubles, the euro-to-ruble rate will be 97-99 rubles, the yuan-to-ruble rate will be 12.3-12.8 rubles.