Russian economic growth being the highest over last decade — Economy Ministry

MOSCOW, February 7. /TASS/. Russian economic growth in 2023 turned out to be the highest over the last decade, excluding the post-COVID period, the Ministry of Economic Development says in its review.

"According to the first estimate of the Russian Federal State Statistics Service, GDP growth totaled 3.6% as of the end of 2023, which is above the majority of expectations. The indicator gained 2.3% against the level two years ago. The economic growth in 2023 turned out to be the highest over the last decade (excluding the post-COVID recovering growth only in 2021)," the ministry informed.

According to the ministry’s outlook, Russian GDP will grow by 2.3% in 2024.