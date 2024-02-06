{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Georgia exported wine for record $455 mln in 2023

TBILISI, February 6. /TASS/. Georgia exported wine totaling $455 mln in 2023, which is a record-breaking figure, according to acting Minister of Environmental Protection and Agriculture Otar Shamugia.

"I would like to highlight the importance of exports of wine and alcoholic beverages. We had a 16% increase and record-breaking exports of these products reaching $455 mln," Shamugia said.

The National Statistics Office of Georgia previously claimed that the country exported approximately 62,200 tons of wine to Russia in 2023 worth $168.3 mln, which is 10.9% lower than the 2022 figure.

Georgia
