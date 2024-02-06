Russia to increase diesel fuel output by 30 mln tons by 2030, gasoline — by 5 mln tons

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. Russia plans to increase production of diesel fuel by 30 mln tons by 2030 and gasoline - by 5 mln tons, Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said at the Federation Council.

"According to our projections, by 2030, we should have produced an additional 30 mln tons of highly environmentally friendly diesel fuel and approximately 5 mln tons of motor gasoline," he said.

Novak noted that Russia entered into 11 agreements with oil refineries in 2019, and in 2021 - into another 21 agreements on modernization and reconstruction, which are stimulated through a reverse excise tax.

He added that the Russian government took all necessary steps to assure a consistent supply of fuel to the domestic market following an unplanned pause for repairs at two oil refineries - gasoline supplies grew by 7% in January, while diesel supplies increased by 17%. "Measures have been taken to increase the volume of gasoline production and to reduce the export of oil products by the volumes that allowed us to increase the volume of supplies to the domestic market in January for gasoline - by 7%, for diesel - by 17%," he said.

Novak noted that in 2023 the situation on the domestic fuel market was stable, despite price fluctuations on the stock exchange in August and September. "This year we have seen a stable situation since January 1, there has even been a slight decrease of 0.4% in retail, within the margin of error," he added.

At the end of 2023, gasoline production in Russia increased by 3.1% to 43.9 mln tons, diesel fuel - by 3.5% to 88.1 mln tons.