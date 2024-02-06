Russian finance ministry initiates revision of taxation treaties with some Gulf countries

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. Russia’s Finance Ministry has offered starting negotiations on revision of double taxation agreements to some Gulf countries, according to information published on the ministry’s website citing Deputy Minister Alexey Sazanov.

"The Finance Ministry has offered starting negotiations on revision of double taxation agreements to a number of Gulf countries. A standard agreement model 10-10-10 is taken as a basis with exclusions for state bodies, sovereign funds and state companies (meaning the tax rate of the resource on dividends, interest and royalty in the single amount of 10%)," Sazanov said.

The revision of the texts of those agreements is aimed at preventing business from using foreign jurisdictions solely for application of reduced tax rates or for evasion of taxes, the official noted, adding that the agreements should induce foreign investments.

"The period of anti-crisis tax regulation is nearing completion, with extension of anti-crisis tax policies not planned. In 2021-2024 the tax policy was built on the necessity to respond to external challenges, whereas now as economy and budget policy adjust to external shocks it is possible to shift to systemic building of the tax policy for the mid and long run for it to be more predictable," Sazanov said.