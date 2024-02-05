China International Consumer Products Expo to be held in Hainan on April 13-18

HAIKOU /China/, February 5. /TASS/. The 4th China International Consumer Products Expo will be held April 13-18 in the city of Haikou, which is the administrative center of China's southern Hainan province, Xinhua News Agency reported.

This year Ireland will appear as the guest of honor at the Expo, an official delegation from the country will attend several events at the expo.

The event will feature pavilions from Ireland, Canada, Japan, Switzerland and other countries and regions.

In 2023, the exposition area of the Chinese International Consumer Products Expo reached about 120 thousand square meters, of which two-thirds were allocated for imported goods. Participants of the event presented products and services from 65 countries and regions. In total, visitors familiarized themselves with more than 3.3 thousand brands.