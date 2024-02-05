Russia plans to challenge in court any seizure of its assets — Kremlin

MOSCOW, February 5. /TASS/. The seizure of Russian assets in any form will be challenged in the courts, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a briefing.

"If such decisions are made, they will be deeply illegal," Peskov stated. "They will have very, very long judicial prospects for both those who make and those who implement these decisions," he added. "We will defend our interests and illegally seized assets," Peskov said.

Attempts by the West to seize Russian assets are an infringement on private property, Peskov noted. He added that the decision would destabilize the global economic system, which the West recognizes.

"Infringement on someone else’s private property undermines the foundations of the entire economic system, including the economic system of those who implement such decisions," he said.

At the same time, Peskov noted that "it is important to wait for some official statements." "Now even the most serious publications, unfortunately, make many mistakes, consciously or unconsciously," Peskov added.