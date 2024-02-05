Russia’s budget may receive additional oil and gas revenues of $2.14 bln in February

MOSCOW, February 5. /TASS/. The Russian federal budget in February 2024 may receive 195.4 bln rubles ($2.14 bln) in additional oil and gas revenues, according to the Ministry of Finance.

"The expected volume of additional oil and gas revenues of the federal budget is projected in February 2024 in the amount of 195.4 bln rubles. The total deviation of actually received oil and gas revenues from the expected monthly volume <...> at the end of January 2024 amounted to -122.2 bln rubles," the statement said.

The Ministry of Finance noted that this figure is due to the deviation of physical volume indicators from the predicted values.