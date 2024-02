MOSCOW, February 5. /TASS/. The Moscow Exchange index fell by 0.23% to 3,218.91 point and the RTS index by 0.43% to 1,112.49 points on Monday.

As of 10:22 Moscow time, the MOEX index grew by 0.16% to 3,231.37 points and the RTS index dropped to 1,116.14 points (-0.1%).

The dollar rose by 0.16% to 91.2 rubles, the euro reached 98.27 rubles (-0.02%), and the yuan rose by 0.21% to 12.64 rubles.