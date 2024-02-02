Severstal posts 79% surge in 2023 net profit under IFRS, 22% rise in EBITDA

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. Net profit of Severstal under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) climbed by 79% in 2023 compared with the previous year to 193.87 bln rubles ($2.1 bln), while EBITDA rose by 22% to 262.23 bln rubles ($2.9 bln), the steel and mining company reported.

Revenue added 7% in the reporting period to 728.31 bln rubles ($8 bln), free cash flow fell by 23% to 119.97 bln rubles ($1.3 bln), while EBITDA margin totaled 36% compared with 31% in the previous year. Capex edged up by 7% in 2023 to 72.63 bln rubles ($802 mln).

Total debt increased to 163.1 bln rubles ($1.8 bln), up by 61% in annual terms due to foreign currency revaluation of the debt’s part in dollars and partial restructuring of the portfolio from public to bank debt. Net debt/EBITDA ratio equaled -0.8.

Severstal is a vertically integrated steel and mining company and one of Russia’s largest steel producers. The Cherepovets Steel Mill is the company’s key asset. Its production capacity roughly totals 12 mln metric tons of steel per year.