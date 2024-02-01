West tries to push Russia out of global market — Russian economy minister

ALMATY, February 1. /TASS/. Western countries are attempting to squeeze Russia out of global markets and offer their products at significantly higher prices, Russian Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov told reporters.

Positions of the country in global food, energy and metallurgic markets are sound, the minister noted.

"We see that we are a reliable supplier for many economies of the Global South, for proactively developing economies. And they need these resources at reasonable prices, so we found ourselves quite confident there," Reshetnikov noted.

At the same time, adjustments of the transportation system, payment systems and financial settlements are required again and again in view of attempts of Western countries to create problems, the minister noted. "They are simply using the current situation to push Russia out of markets and present their products, their raw materials in particular, at much higher prices to other countries," Reshetnikov said. Russian authorities and the business are proactively opposing such attempts, he added.