OPEC+ monitoring notes high level of deal performance

MOSCOW, February 1. /TASS/. The OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) reviewed oil production data for November - December 2023 and noted the high level of deal performance, according to the statement posted on the OPEC’s official website.

No new decisions for changing the oil production plan were reviewed today, a source told TASS.

The OPEC+ monitoring committee will continue keeping an eye on the performance level and voluntary production cuts, according to the statement.

The next meeting of JMMC is scheduled to be held on April 3.