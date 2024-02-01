Russia keeps in permanent contact with OPEC+ — Kremlin

MOSCOW, February 1. /TASS/. Russia’s representatives keep in permanent contact with OPEC+, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said before the meeting of the OPEC+ ministerial monitoring committee.

"We keep in permanent working contact [with OPEC+]," he told reporters. Asked whether any consultations between Russia and OPEC+ member states were held before the meeting of the monitoring committee, at the high level in particular, Peskov said that the question should be addressed "rather to the government," adding that Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak is in charge of the issue.

The OPEC+ ministerial monitoring committee is holding a meeting in the videoconference format to estimate the current situation on the oil market on February 1.