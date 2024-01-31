Annual inflation gearing down to 7.24% from January 23 to 29 — Economy Ministry

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. Annual inflation in Russia slowed down to 7.24% from January 23 to 29, 2024, the Ministry of Economic Development said in its current price situation review.

"Inflation stood at 0.16% over the week from January 23 to 29 on the consumer market. In annual terms, the growth rate slowed down to 7.24%," the Ministry informed.

"In the food segment, inflation totaled 0.23%. Prices changed by 1.2% for fruits and vegetables; prices dropped by 0.01% for other foods. The rise in prices was close to zero, 0.03%, for nonfoods. Inflation totaled 0.35% in the services sector amid the change in domestic airfare prices," the Ministry said.