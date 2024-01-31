Gasoline production on the rise in 2023 — statistics

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. Motor gasoline production in Russia moved up by 3.9% year-on-year in 2023 to 44 mln metric tons, the Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) said.

Diesel fuel production added 4.1% over the year to 88.2 mln metric tons.

In December 2023, gasoline output surged by 4.5% year-on-year to 4.1 mln metric tons and diesel fuel output lost 1.3% to 7.7 mln metric tons.

Fuel oil production in 2023 gained 3.4% to 42.2 mln metric tons and 2.3% to 3.7 mln metric tons in December 2023.