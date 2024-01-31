Metals production gain 3.3% in 2023 — statistics

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. Metals production in Russia edged up by 3.3% year-on-year in 2023 but declined by 0.5% last December, the Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) said.

Gold production lost 2.5% year-on-year in 2023 and 7.3% annually in December 2023. Production of main precious metals fell by 2.3% last month.

Plain steel production moved up by 7.9% year-on-year in 2023 to 60.2 mln metric tons and by 13% to 4.9 mln metric tons in December. Alloyed steel output dropped by 4.1% in 2023 in annual terms to 15.5 mln metric tons and tumbled 11.1% to 1.3 mln metric tons in last month.

Pig iron output added 5.8% within the last year to 54.06 mln metric tons and by 3% annually in December 2023 to 4.4 mln metric tons.

The output of primary aluminum moved upward by 3.5% over the year and by 3.2% last December.