Tatarstan opens Wagnermaier semitrailer plant

ELABUGA, January 31. /TASS/. A Wagnermaier semitrailer production facility has opened in the special economic zone Alabuga in Tatarstan, Executive Director of Wagnermaier Russland Rustam Subkhankulov said at the opening ceremony.

"We are opening an excellent plant to manufacture curtain-sided semitrailers. This is a unique plant because we managed to bring together four important factors from the very start - this is the manufacturing process, a large amount of investment, a contract for the supply of nine thousand semitrailers over the next five years, and we also received significant help from the government," the executive director said.

The planned output is three thousand ready semitrailers per year. The company also wants to localize production in Russia, Subkhankulov said. "We are already launching six joint R&D efforts because localizing production is very important," he noted. "Export potential is important. We already have orders to deliver semitrailers to Belarus and Kazakhstan," the senior executive added.