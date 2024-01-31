RusHydro reports power generation growth by 3.8% in 2023

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. Electric power generation by RusHydro with consideration of the Boguchanskaya Hydropower Plant owned jointly with Rusal gained 3.8% year on year to 140.9 bln kWh, the energy company said.

RusHydro’s hydropower and pumped storage plants produced 110.9 bln kWh, up 3.5%, largely owing to the recovery of the water inflow to Sayano-Shushenskoe reservoir to the average long-term level in the second half of 2023, the company added.

Power generation by Far Eastern thermal power plants edged up by 5.1% to 29.5 bln kWh last year. Heat supplies by power plants and boiler houses of the Group in the Far East surged by 1.2% to 29.8 mln Gcal.