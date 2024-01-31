MOEX Index up above 3,200 points first since January 15

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. The MOEX Index has riven above 3,200 points for the first time since January 15, according to trading data.

As Wednesday trading opened on Moscow Exchange, the MOEX Index added 0.17% to 3,201.48 points, while the RTS Index edged up by 0.05% to 1,123.14 points.