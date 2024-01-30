Bank of Russia sells foreign currency worth $185.74 mln with settlements on January 29

MOSCOW, January 30. /TASS/. Russia’s Central Bank sold foreign currency worth 16.6 bln rubles ($185.74 mln) on the domestic market with settlements on January 29, according to data published on the regulator’s website.

The regulator sold foreign currency in the amount of 16.7 bln rubles ($186.92 mln) on the domestic market with settlements on January 26.

The Bank of Russia said earlier that from August 10, through December 31, 2023, it would not buy foreign currency in the domestic market to mirror regular fiscal rule-based operations conducted by the Ministry of Finance. The regulator noted that it would decide on resuming fiscal rule-based foreign currency purchases in the domestic market depending on the actual situation in financial markets. The Bank of Russia will continue operations to sell foreign currency in the domestic market that are related to the use of the National Wealth Fund’s resources.

The Finance Ministry shifted to purchases of foreign currency and gold under the fiscal rule on August 7. Purchase and sales transactions of foreign currency are carried out by the Bank of Russia on the domestic market in the currency section of Moscow Exchange in the 'Chinese yuan-ruble' instrument.