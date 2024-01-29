Russian, Chinese companies agree on $2 bln worth projects at conference in Shenyang

SHENYANG, January 29. /TASS/. Russian and Chinese companies agreed upon implementation of 55 projects totaling 13.6 bln yuan (about $2 bln), organizers of the Sino-Russian trade and economic cooperation conference staged in Shenyang said.

Transactions cover trade, creation of trade and economic corridors, frozen products warehousing, and financial services.

The conference announced the start of a direct flight by China Eastern Airlines between Moscow and Shenyang. According to organizers, the first flight is scheduled to late February.