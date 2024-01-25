Russia's oil output falls by 1% in 2023 to around 530 mln tons — Novak

MOSCOW, January 25. /TASS/. In 2023, Russia reduced oil and gas condensate production by around 1% to about 530 mln tons due to the restrictions within the OPEC+ deal, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak wrote in his article for the Energy Policy magazine.

"According to operational data, in 2023 there was a slight decrease - less than 1% - in oil and gas condensate production (around 530 mln tons), which was due to our country’s participation in the OPEC+ agreement," he noted.

According to him, coordinating the efforts of oil-producing countries within the framework of the deal helps stabilize the relationship between supply and demand and create a fair price for oil.

Novak added that the Russian energy complex has demonstrated a high level of stress resilience during the past year. "The domestic fuel and energy complex adequately coped with the challenges and continued to reliably ensure the country's energy security and obligations to foreign partners," he said.

He also noted that Russia in 2023 reduced gas production by 5.5% to 636.7 bln cubic meters and Russian pipeline gas exports amounted to 91.4 bln cubic meters. "The level of gas production at the end of the year reached 636.7 bln cubic meters, which is 5.5% lower than last year, while gas production at offshore fields at the end of 2023 increased by 10.9% (to 34.5 bln cubic meters). The export of pipeline gas at the end of 2023 amounted to 91.4 bln cubic meters, and the export of liquefied gas - to around 43.6 bln cubic meters," he said.

Over the past year, new gas fields and related facilities have also been commissioned. Thus, the first billion cubic meters of gas were generated from the Jurassic reserves of the Yozhno-Tambeyskoe gas condensate field on the Yamal Peninsula, which serves as the site of the Yamal LNG facility.

"As part of the development of the Sakhalin gas production center, comprehensive testing of the two final production wells of the Kirinskoye field was successfully completed in 2023," Novak told reporters.

Previously, the Ministry of Economic Development forecasted Russia's socioeconomic development for 2024 and the planning period of 2025 and 2026, resulting in a 5% decline in gas production in 2023 to 642 bln cubic meters. At the same time, the baseline prediction predicts that gas production would reach 666.7 bln cubic meters in 2024, 695.4 bln cubic meters in 2025, and 707.5 bln cubic meters in 2026.