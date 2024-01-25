No grounds to adjust fertilizer export duties so far — official

MOSCOW, January 25. /TASS/. Indicators of fertilizer producers in Russia do not yet allow talking about abolishment or revision of flexible export duties on mineral fertilizers, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Mikhail Yurin said at the Russia International Exhibition and Forum.

"For the time being, the first stage of such discussions [on the revision of fertilizer duties] was held. However, figures [economic indicators of producers - TASS] do not allow us to say that any decisions on cancellation can be made," Yurin said. "To be more specific, there are no decisions for the time being to adjust or abolish duties on mineral fertilizers," the official added.

The ministry is regularly gathering information from companies, in particular, related to changes of prices in international markets and the transport component, and is ready to put forward adjustment proposals if critical situation emerge, Yurin noted. "However, we do not have such actual data so far," he stressed.

