Russia’s international reserves down $5.9 bln over week — Central Bank

MOSCOW, January 25. /TASS/. Russia’s international reserves lost $5.9 bln over the week and amounted to $586.7 bln as of January 19, 2024, the Central Bank said.

"The amount of international reserves as of the close of business on January 19, 2024 totaled $586.7 bln, having declined over the week by $5.9 bln or by 1% under the effect of negative revaluation and transactions made as part of the fiscal rule," the regulator said.

Reserves equaled $592.6 bln as of January 12 of this year.

The target level for international reserves set earlier by the Central Bank amounts to $500 bln.

Russia’s international reserves are highly liquid foreign assets available with the Bank of Russia and the Russian Government. They comprise foreign currency, Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), a reserve position in the International Monetary Fund and monetary gold.