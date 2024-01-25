Gas pipeline from Amur gas refinery to Sakhalin-Khabarovsk-Vladivostok to be built in 2029

MOSCOW, January 25. /TASS/. The construction of the Belogorsk-Khabarovsk gas pipeline connecting the Amur gas processing plant with the Sakhalin-Khabarovsk-Vladivostok gas pipeline system will be completed in 2029, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said in his article for the Energy Policy magazine.

The phased implementation of the Eastern Gas Supply System project has already begun, at the first stage of which it is planned to connect the Power of Siberia and Sakhalin - Khabarovsk - Vladivostok gas pipelines, the deputy prime minister noted.

"Currently, design and survey works are underway for the construction of the Belogorsk-Khabarovsk gas pipeline with a length of about 830 km from the Amur gas processing plant to the tie-in into the Sakhalin-Khabarovsk-Vladivostok gas pipeline system in the Khabarovsk region. Completion of construction is planned for 2029," he said Novak.

Earlier, Novak reported that the connection of the Power of Siberia and Sakhalin - Khabarovsk - Vladivostok gas pipelines with the unified gas supply system of Russia is planned as soon as possible. Gazprom, together with the Energy Ministry is also working on how to accelerate the construction of a gas pipeline between the Power of Siberia and Sakhalin-Khabarovsk-Vladivostok gas pipelines, the Deputy Prime Minister noted.