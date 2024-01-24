Exports of passenger cars from Japan to Russia down 3.7% in 2023 — ministry

TOKYO, January 24. /TASS/. Japan’s exports of passenger cars to Russia fell by 3.7% in 2023 compared with 2022 to 212,000 units, according to figures released by the country’s finance ministry.

Supplies of Japanese spare parts and components plunged by 48.4% in the reporting period. Exports of trucks and buses dropped by 42.7%.

Supplies of cars and components kept falling in the second half of last year amid sanctions banning exports of gasoline and diesel cars with engine displacement exceeding 1.9 liters and hybrid electric vehicles to Russia, which came into force on August 9.

Considering the current situation, it will be difficult for Japanese car manufacturers to get back to the Russian market after their leaving, particularly due to the fact that competitors are tapping the niches that have become free, Russia's trade representative in Tokyo Natalya Stapran told TASS.