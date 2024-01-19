Russian oil producers to boost gasoline, diesel production

MOSCOW, January 19. /TASS/. Oil producers informed about plans to scale up gasoline and diesel fuel production this year with optimization of the turnaround time for refineries at the meeting with Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, the Russian government said.

"Stabilization of fuel prices in the country and lack of its shortage was noted. Inventories of motor gasoline at refineries and petroleum depots increased. The market is saturated with winter diesel fuel in peak demand environment. Oil companies informed about plans of boosting gasoline and diesel fuel production in 2024; the timeframe and the schedule of refineries’ turnarounds will be optimized," the government said after the meeting.

The deputy prime minister also asked oil companies to continue monitoring the level of prices at retail sites.

According to the Ministry of Energy, gasoline output of Russian oil companies was higher in 2023 against 2022.