Russia’s budget expenditures on national projects total 99% as of January 1 — ministry

MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. Russia’s federal budget expenditures on the implementation of national projects preliminarily amounted to around 3 trillion rubles ($33 bln), or 99.2% of planned budget allocations, as of January 1, the Finance Ministry said in a statement.

"According to preliminary data, execution of federal budget expenditures on the implementation of national projects as of January 1, 2024, amounted to 2.983 trillion rubles, or 99.2% of planned budget allocations," the ministry said.

Among national projects with the highest completion rates were 'Safe and high-quality roads' (100%), 'Science and universities' (100%), 'Demography' (99.9%), 'Environment' (99.9%), 'International cooperation and export' (99.9%), and 'Education' (99%).

The national project 'Housing and urban environment' was 99.8% complete, 'Labor productivity' - 99.7% complete, 'Culture' - 99.4% complete, the Comprehensive Plan for the upgrade and expansion of the main infrastructure (transport part) - 99.6% complete, 'Healthcare' - 97.9% complete.

Among national projects with the lowest completion rates were 'Tourism and hospitality industry' (97.4%), 'Digital economy of the Russian Federation' (95.8%), and 'Small and medium-sized enterprises and support of individual entrepreneurship initiative' (92.9%).