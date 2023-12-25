Bank of Russia doesn't see risks of ruble's high volatility in absence of exchange trading

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia does not see high risks of significant volatility of the ruble exchange rate in the absence of exchange trading, since the share of the over-the-counter market in foreign exchange trading has already exceeded 50%, head of the regulator, Elvira Nabiullina, said in an interview with RBC.

"We have a fairly large volume of over-the-counter trading, there are many participants in it. It is rather, the question is precisely obtaining information about over-the-counter transactions, so we will use different sources. But I don’t think that this in itself can seriously affect the rate," she said.

The head of the regulator said that the share of the over-the-counter foreign exchange market is already more than half of foreign exchange trading (53%).

"As for the exchange rate setting, understanding various types of sanctions risks, last year we issued an instruction where we explained how the exchange rate would be determined in such a situation. It will be established on the basis of data on over-the-counter trading, including using bank reporting," she said.