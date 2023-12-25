Iranian minister arrives in St. Petersburg for signing agreement with EAEU

DUBAI, December 25. /TASS/. Iran's Industry, Mining and Trade Minister Abbas Ali-Abadi has arrived in St. Petersburg for participating in the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, the Iranian news agency IRNA reported.

The signing of the agreement on the creation of a free trade zone between Iran and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is expected during the minister’s one-day trip, according to the agency. On the part of the Union the document will be signed by representatives of Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.

On December 25, the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council will take place in St. Petersburg with leaders of the EAEU member states, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, participating. The meeting is expected to focus on consideration of relevant issues related to the Union’s work and discussion of further integration. The leaders plan to approve a number of major decisions and documents, including the declaration on further development of the Union through 2030 and the period until 2045.