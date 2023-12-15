Astana, Moscow agree upon Kazakh oil supplies to Germany

ASTANA, December 15. /TASS/. Kazakhstan and Russia agreed upon the opportunity of transporting up to 1.2 mln metric tons of Kazakh oil to Germany over the Druzhba oil pipeline system, the Kazakh Energy Ministry told TASS.

"The parties, the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Russian Federation, have recently agreed upon the technical opportunity of transporting along this route in 2024 in the same volumes - up to 1.2 mln metric tons per year," the press service said.

In late 2022, "the agreement on oil transportation in the volume up to 1.2 mln metric tons per year" was reached on oil transportation, it added.

Oil is transported via the Atyrau - Samara pipeline and then over the Druzhba system to Germany.