Russian oil export duty slashed to zero — Finance Ministry

MOSCOW, December 15. /TASS/. The oil export duty will be reduced by $24.7 to zero since January 1, 2024, the Russian Finance Ministry says on its website.

According to the ministry, the average Urals price stood at $66.12 a barrel or $482.7 per metric ton from November 15 to December 14. The North Sea Dated oil price stood at $78.89 during the same period, the ministry added.

Duties will also drop to zero for light and dark petroleum products, oils, commercial gasoline and coke.

The liquefied gas (commercial propane and butane mix) duty will be $1.6 per metric ton and the duty on LPG clean fractions will total $1.4 per metric ton.