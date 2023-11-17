Czech Republic asks EU to extend preferential imports of NLMK products

BRUSSELS, November 17. /TASS/. The Czech Republic asked the European Union (EU) to extend until 2028 the preferential import of products from the Novolipetsk Steel Company (NLMK), which expires at the end of 2024, as part of a new package of sanctions against the Russian Federation, politico.eu news portal reported with reference to diplomatic sources.

Steel from the Russian metallurgical facility is required for the Czech Republic's car manufacturing companies, which represent the country’s economic backbone. Products from this industry account for about 10% of its GDP.

According to the portal, the Czech Republic is unable to find an alternative for NLMK products

The Czech Republic's request, according to the portal, does not imply that preferential imports of NLMK products will be prolonged for another four years. This time period could be different.