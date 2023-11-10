Russia’s wine imports gain 6% annually in 10M 2023 — Customs

MOSCOW, November 10. /TASS/. Wine imports by Russia edged up by 6% year on year in January - October 2023 and reached 532,400 metric tons, the head of the main department of federal customs revenues and tariff regulation of the Federal Customs Service said at the Russian Winemaking Forum.

"We see imports grew by 6% over ten months," Maxim Chmora said.

According to the Customs Service’s presentation at the event, Russian wine imports moved up to 532,400 metric tons within ten months of this year against 501,100 metric tons in the like period of 2022. The largest volumes of imports came from Italy (30%), Georgia (17%), Spain (13%), France (8%), and Portugal (6%). Abkhazia, Chile, Germany, South Africa and New Zealand are also among top ten suppliers.

Russian wine exports rose twofold in the reporting period to 2,800 metric tons in January - October 2023, the Customs Service said. Wine was mainly supplied to China (41%) and Abkhazia (40%).

"The pool of unfriendly countries takes the leading share [in imports]," the official said. "At the same time, the pool of countries interacting with Russia, Russian wine-makers within the export framework, is rather limited. We predominantly have to work with countries keeping normal trade and economic ties with us," he added.