Import substituting sectors showing 5-7% monthly growth – Russian deputy PM

MOSCOW, November 5. /TASS/. Import substitution sectors of the Russian economy are demonstrating 5-7% monthly growth, Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Andrey Belousov said on Sunday.

"The high dynamics of the non-oil and gas revenues mean that our non-raw material exports are developing quite rapidly," he told journalists on the sidelines of the International RUSSIA EXPO. "Our sectors that ensure import substation are growing very dynamically, by 5 to 7% a month minus the seasonal factor. These are sectors linked with the production of equipment, first of all, machine-building, and sectors linked with the production of good of temporary use for the population.".