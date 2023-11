MOSCOW, November 4. /TASS/. One of the goals of the Russian authorities is to make changes in the dollar exchange rate predictable for the public and business, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said.

"Our task (as authorities) is to ensure that these fluctuations are predictable for people, for our entrepreneurs who trade with the outside world, buy and sell goods. Because it affects business, it affects prices, and ultimately it affects salaries," Siluanov explained.