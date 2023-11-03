Russian gas transit via Slovakia plummeting over 4 years — operator

BRATISLAVA, November 3. /TASS/. Volumes of Russian gas coming to Slovakia via Ukraine and flowing by transit to other member-countries of the European Union declined over the last four years from 60 bln cubic meters to 17 bln cubic meters annually, the administration of Eustream, the Slovak operator of the national gas transport system, told TASS.

"Volumes of Russian gas passing through Slovakia [supplied to the country via Ukraine] are declining for the fourth year in a row. Transit totaled 60 bln cubic meters annually four years ago; this figure dropped currently to 17 bln cubic meters," the administration said.

The dramatic decline in Russian gas transit volumes is mainly associated with the situation in Ukraine. The territory of Slovakia is one of the last routes for gas delivery to the EU, Eustream said.

CEO of Naftogaz of Ukraine said earlier Ukraine would not renew the agreement on Russian gas transit to Europe, which would expire in late 2024.