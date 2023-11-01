Rostec revenues can reach $30.2 bln in 2023 — CEO

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. Revenues of the Russian state corporation Rostec can amount to 2.8 trillion rubles ($30.2 bln) as of the end of this year, CEO Sergey Chemezov said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 television channel.

"Our revenues stood at 2.116 trillion [rubles] ($22.8 bln) in 2022. I believe we will earn approximately 2.8 [trillion rubles] as early as in this year," he said.

The share of nondefense products of the corporation amounted to 44.5% as of the end of the last year, the chief executive said.