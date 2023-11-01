Putin to hold meeting on economic issues today — Kremlin

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a videoconference meeting on economic issues today, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Putin is working in the Novo-Ogaryovo [residence] today. Closer to the evening, in the second half of the day, he will hold a traditional meeting on economic issues; [there will be] interaction with the economic bloc, with senior officials of the administration. It will be a videoconference meeting," Peskov said.

This will be "the traditional comparing of notes; the review of the current situation in the economy," the Kremlin Spokesman added.