Russian Railways reports 3.4% drop in shipments in October 2023

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. Shipments on the Russian Railways network dropped by 3.4% year on year to 103.3 mln metric tons in October 2023, the holding says on its official website.

"Shipments stood at 103.3 mln metric tons, which is 3.4% less than in the like period of the last year," the railway operator said.

Shipments totaled 1.3 bln metric tons over ten months of this year, up 0.2% annually. Positive dynamics was observed as of the end of ten months of this year for grain - 26.4 mln metric tons (+41.2% year on year), coke - 9.6 mln metric tons (+12.1%); fertilizers - 52.7 mln metric tons (+4.6%), scrap iron and steel - 11.7 mln metric tons (+3.3%), and ferrous metals - 56.9 mln metric tons (+2.1%).

The dynamics of shipments in October was driven by constraints for export supplies of petroleum products, declined transportation and construction goods because of the completion of a number of large infrastructural projects in Central Russia, and the shutdown of some plants making shipments for an unscheduled turnaround, Russian Railways said.