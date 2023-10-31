Hainan's Haikou foreign trade volume up 31.4% in January-September

HAIKOU /China/, October 31. /TASS/. The volume of foreign trade turnover of the Chinese city of Haikou (southern Hainan Province) in the first three quarters of this year amounted to 59.27 billion yuan ($8.3 billion), which is 31.4% higher than during the same period of 2022, the Haikou Daily newspaper reported.

Haikou's share in the entire foreign trade turnover of Hainan Province amounted to 34.6%. Exports for the period increased by 74.6% year-on-year to 22.23 billion yuan ($3.1 million). Imports reached 37.04 billion yuan ($5.2 billion), an increase of 14.5%.

A significant part in the structure of Haikou's trade turnover was taken by goods that went through regular trade channels. Their turnover grew 37% year-on-year to 35.72 billion yuan ($5 billion) during the period, and their share in the total turnover structure reached 60.3%. As for the duty-free trade channel, such shipments rose 32.5% to 9.09 billion yuan ($1.2 billion).

The volume of trade turnover with EU countries in January-September went up 35.5% to 9.22 billion yuan ($1.2 billion). With ASEAN countries, the figure rose by 11.5% to 6.1 billion yuan ($859.1 million).

The city's trade volume with Russia also grew with the trade turnover amounted to 5.07 billion yuan ($714 million), which is an increase of 46.5%.