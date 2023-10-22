Gazprom as strong in economic sense as previously - Miller

MOSCOW, October 22. /TASS/. Gazprom in the economic sense is as strong as previously and it feels absolutely confident about the future, Chairman of the Management Committee Alexey Miller said in an interview to journalist Pavel Zarubin for the "Moscow. Kremlin. Putin" program on Rossiya-1 TV channel.

"[We feel] absolutely confident [about the future], and I can say that we feel absolutely confident now as well, and the company continues reliably implementing all its commitments. And I can say that in the economic sense we are as strong as previously," he said.