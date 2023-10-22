Gazprom to additionally supply 600 mln cubic meters of gas to China in 2023

MOSCOW, October 22. /TASS/. Gazprom will supply 600 mln cubic meters of gas to China in 2023 in addition to its contractual obligations, Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee Alexey Miller said in an interview to journalist Pavel Zarubin for the "Moscow. Kremlin. Putin" program on Rossiya-1 TV channel.

"Daily requests are higher than the volumes stipulated by our contract. And we regularly deliver additional volumes to the Chinese market. And this is not the first year that we do it. This year I expect [additional volumes] at 600 mln cubic meters of gas," he said.